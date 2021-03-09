Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
By
Web Desk

PTI lawmaker Zain Qureshi contracts coronavirus for the second time

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's son and PTI lawmaker, Zain Qureshi, has contracted the novel coronavirus for the second time, he confirmed on Tuesday.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, isolating at home," Zain Qureshi wrote on Twitter, saying his symptoms included mild fever and headaches.

"Plz take this 3rd wave seriously + have the elderly vaccinated," Qureshi added, asking people to pray for his quick recovery.

The foreign minister's son had earlier contracted the potentially deadly coronavirus in July 2020, when he had said: "my father @SMQureshiPTI and I are recovering together in isolation".

Related items

At that time, he recovered in less than 10 days and urged people "to strictly adhere to the government's standard operating procedures (SOP’s) for COVID-19, especially over the Eid ul Azha festivities".

"Our doctors have done a fantastic job," Zain Qureshi had said.

More From Pakistan:

'State institutions helped with PM Imran Khan's confidence vote': Khaqan Abbasi

'State institutions helped with PM Imran Khan's confidence vote': Khaqan Abbasi
Senate chairman election: No breakthrough after talks between PPP, MQM

Senate chairman election: No breakthrough after talks between PPP, MQM
Three more educational institutions closed in Islamabad due to rising coronavirus cases

Three more educational institutions closed in Islamabad due to rising coronavirus cases
Islamabad rolls out chip-based smart driving license

Islamabad rolls out chip-based smart driving license
Watch: Schoolgirl tells Maryam she wrote Nawaz Sharif's name as PM and her mark was deducted

Watch: Schoolgirl tells Maryam she wrote Nawaz Sharif's name as PM and her mark was deducted
Karachi University reduces BCom syllabus

Karachi University reduces BCom syllabus
PM Imran Khan chairs PTI meeting, hints at 'big changes' in Punjab: sources

PM Imran Khan chairs PTI meeting, hints at 'big changes' in Punjab: sources
Another KP university imposes a dress code for students

Another KP university imposes a dress code for students
CSS exam: Karachi University offers admission in preparation course

CSS exam: Karachi University offers admission in preparation course
Pakistan's upper, central parts to receive rain soon, Met Dept predicts

Pakistan's upper, central parts to receive rain soon, Met Dept predicts
Rising poultry prices worrying citizens, causing losses to vendors

Rising poultry prices worrying citizens, causing losses to vendors
Fake prize bond and currency selling group arrested in Lahore

Fake prize bond and currency selling group arrested in Lahore

Latest

view all