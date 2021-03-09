PTI lawmaker Zain Qureshi contracts coronavirus for the second time

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's son and PTI lawmaker, Zain Qureshi, has contracted the novel coronavirus for the second time, he confirmed on Tuesday.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, isolating at home," Zain Qureshi wrote on Twitter, saying his symptoms included mild fever and headaches.

"Plz take this 3rd wave seriously + have the elderly vaccinated," Qureshi added, asking people to pray for his quick recovery.

The foreign minister's son had earlier contracted the potentially deadly coronavirus in July 2020, when he had said: "my father @SMQureshiPTI and I are recovering together in isolation".



At that time, he recovered in less than 10 days and urged people "to strictly adhere to the government's standard operating procedures (SOP’s) for COVID-19, especially over the Eid ul Azha festivities".



"Our doctors have done a fantastic job," Zain Qureshi had said.