Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan make first public appearance together after birth of second child

Wednesday Mar 10 2021
Kareena Kapoor Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan made their first public appearance after the birth of their second child last month.

The celebrity couple was photographed in the Bandra, Mumbai late on Tuesday evening.

The Good Newwz actress kept it casual in a blue kaftan style kurta while Saif Ali Khan is seen donning a white t-shirt.

According to Indian media, Kareena and Saif stepped out for a test drive of their new SUV.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second baby boy on February 21, 2021.

Earlier on International Women’s Day on Monday, the Bollywood actress turned to Instagram and shared the first photo of her newborn son and fans can’t stop gushing over him.

She gave the first glimpse of her baby with caption, “There’s nothing women can’t do. Happy Women’s Day my loves” followed by numerous heart emojis.


