Ananya Panday on how body-shamers shattered her confidence

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday surged to the top within no time after her debut.

However, the diva has faced her fair share of criticism within the short time that she has been part of the industry.

Opening up about the trolling and internet abuse she had to endure and how it took a hit on her self-confidence, the Student of the Year 2 actor said, per FilmiBeat, how people ridiculed her for being ‘too thin.’

"I don't remember the exact time but I remember there used to be pictures of me with my parents. At that time, I wasn't an actor. I would go out with my parents and as I said, I was very thin. People said I look like a boy, a flatscreen and all those kinds of things,” she said.

"And then, when you feel like someone else is pulling you down, you start doubting yourself, the way you look and everything. But I feel like now, slowly, I am reaching a point where I am just focusing on accepting myself," she added.

After being asked if she has become stronger and more thick-skinned towards trolls, Ananya said: "It's an ongoing process. I can't say that it doesn't hurt me. I feel like I am pretty thick-skinned and strong.”