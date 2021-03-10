Exams being conducted will continue under proper SOPs: Shafqat Mehmood

Students appearing in exams. Photo: PPI/File

Examinations conducted across the country will continue under proper COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Wednesday.

The minister made the announcement via Twitter after the conclusion of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC)'s meeting which was held to make important decisions regarding the coronavirus situation in the country.

“All send-ups and exams being currently conducted will continue under proper SOPs,” the education minister wrote on Twitter.



The minister also announced the closure of schools in several cities from Monday, March 15, following a spike in coronavirus cases.

He said that educational institutes would be closed in Islamabad and other Punjab cities from Monday for two weeks.