Kareena Kapoor gets new hair makeover post birth of second baby

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted her millions of fans with her new look after she got hair transformation and fans can’t stop gushing over the actress.



Kareena visited salon for a hair cut and hair color first time after the birth of her second child.

The Good Newwz actress turned to Instagram and shared her new look after she got the hair makeover.

Kareena looked gorgeous in balayage hair colour and revealed that she loved this transformation.

Bebo captioned the stunning photo “Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers” followed by heart emojis.

She also shared a boomerang video in her Instagram story with her new look.

