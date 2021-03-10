Shahbaz Shigri sends birthday wishes to girlfriend Aima Baig

Shahbaz Shigri on Wednesday sent birthday greetings to his girlfriend Aima Baig as she turned 26.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture with the singer and wrote message that read, "Happiest of birthdays @aima_baig_official , my partner, my homie, my muse and my. There is no greater happiness in this world than making you happy, and seeing you smile and laugh like nothing else matters."

He continued, "I know I've said this a thousand times, but I'll say it once more for good measure. Since we walked into each others' lives, quite randomly I might add, every day, has been the best day. So here's to many more cheestatically sappy declarations of love and adoration to come!"

The actor added, "I know you aren't too big on birthdays, especially your own. But I love you, and you have no idea how important it is, the day you came into being. Otherwise I'd be sitting at home, single and bored making fun of some idiot writing a squirmy lovey-dovey birthday msg for his/her partner. So thank you for being born. Ilysm."







