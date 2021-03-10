'Koi bhooka na soye': PM Imran Khan kicks off meals-on-wheels drive

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the launch ceremony of the programme, in

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday kicked off the government's "koi bhooka na soye (no one must sleep hungry programme)" under which mobile food vans will roam major cities to distribute freshly cooked food to daily wage workers.

The programme falls under the larger Ehsaas umbrella.

"The biggest beneficiaries of this programme will be the daily wagers, ones who dwell in big cities to earn and send some money back home," explained the official PTI Twitter account.

It said that such people often live in deplorable conditions and after the establishment of "Panahgahs" which offer shelter, these meals on wheels will be another step for their wellbeing.



Addressing the launch ceremony, the prime minister said that the establishment of"Panahgahs" is aimed at facilitating labourers and working class.

"The government's efforts are geared at providing the underpriveledged section of society dignity," he said.

He congratulated the Ehsaas programme and Bait-ul-Maal administration for the successful launch of the meals on wheels service.

Read more: Ehsaas Mobile Langar project inaugurated; to provide 1,000-1,500 free meals daily

The prime minister said that the government must continue to set high standards for serving the poor and so quality of food must continually be monitored and remain consistent.

He termed the launch of the programme the foundation of a welfare state.

PM Imran Khan said the food trucks will go to areas frequented by the poor and labourers in specific.

He said that many philanthropic individuals have already expressed interest in providing financial assistance to the programme.

The premier also said that the government will provide 30 million families direct subsidies.













