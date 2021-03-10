Can't connect right now! retry
NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri contracts coronavirus

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri. Photo: Geo Urdu
  • Deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri tests positive for coronavirus.
  • Asks people to pray for him and urges them to take the third wave of the pandemic seriously.
  • A day ago, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi's son, Zain Qureshi, had also tested positive for coronavirus.

ISLAMABAD: The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday announced that he has contracted coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the deputy speaker said that his coronavirus tests came out positive, adding that his symptoms included a mild fever and headache for the past two or three days.

"I request you all to remember me in your special prayers. May Allah protect everyone from this deadly virus. Please take this third wave [of the pandemic] seriously, and make sure your elders get the coronavirus vaccine," he added.

As per the pictures posted on the official page of the national assembly, Qasim Suri had attended a gathering related to the celebration of International Women's Day.

A day ago, PTI leader Zain Qureshi, the son of foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, had also contracted COVID-19. He had also attended a session of the national assembly a few days prior to being tested positive.


