Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan, Bahrain vow to strengthen bilateral security cooperation

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets with Field Marshal Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain Nation Guard and His Highness Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain National Security Advisor during his visit to Bahrain. Photo: ISPR.
  • Army chief Gen Bajwa meets Commander Bahrain Nation Guard and Bahrain's National Security Advisor.
  • Pakistan ready to assist Bahrain in bilateral security, says Gen Bajwa.
  • During the meeting, Afghan peace process and border security were also discussed.

MANAMA: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Wednesday, held one-on-one meetings with Field Marshal Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain Nation Guard, and Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain National Security Advisor, during his visit to Bahrain, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meetings, issues of mutual interests, and the regional security situation came under discussion.

Gen Bajwa offered Pakistan's complete support in achieving shared interests in bilateral security cooperation including training and capacity building.

Later, delegation-level talks were also held, where current developments in the Afghan peace process, border security, and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process were discussed.

