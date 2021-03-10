Pakistan, Bahrain vow to strengthen bilateral security cooperation

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021
MANAMA: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Wednesday, held one-on-one meetings with Field Marshal Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain Nation Guard, and Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain National Security Advisor, during his visit to Bahrain, the military's media wing said on Wednesday.
According to a statement released by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meetings, issues of mutual interests, and the regional security situation came under discussion.
Gen Bajwa offered Pakistan's complete support in achieving shared interests in bilateral security cooperation including training and capacity building.
Later, delegation-level talks were also held, where current developments in the Afghan peace process, border security, and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process were discussed.