Charles, William, Kate to be questioned by Queen Elizabeth over racism row

Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly launched an interrogation against senior members of the British royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's comments in the recent Oprah Winfrey interview.



According to the latest intel from the Palace, Her Majesty is quizzing senior royals over the racism claims made by the Duchess of Sussex in the CBS interview that was aired earlier this week.

Sources, cited by The Sun, revealed that the monarch will personally confront senior members of the British royal family about claims that were made by Harry and Meghan about concerns being raised over their son Archie’s skin colour.

It was further stated that the sovereign will interview all the senior royals, including the heir apparent, Prince Charles who is also reportedly ‘deeply concerned’ about the allegations.

A grapevine told the Evening Standard, “It goes against everything the Prince of Wales believes in. He believes diversity is the strength of our society.”

Moreover, Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are also likely to be grilled by the Queen.

Royal author Phil Dampier said: “Clearly she has spoken to the person who allegedly made the remark about Archie and they have given her their version of events.”