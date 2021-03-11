Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas named presenters of the 93rd Oscars Nominations

Power couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra will be taking the Oscars stage on March 15 to announce the nominations of this year’s show.



The two were named the presenters for the 93rd Oscars Nominations on March 15, to announce the nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories.

The news was shared by the Quantico actor on Instagram who jumped on TikTok’s “tell me without telling me” bandwagon before her husband quipped that she had already told everyone.

"Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo?” she joked, and added: “Just kidding, love you @nickjonas!”

“We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars,” she wrote.

