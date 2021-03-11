PM Imran Khan says Senate election 'showed how we are losing our moral compass'

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

Prime Minister Imran Khan talks about morality and governance in messages on Twitter

His messages on moral authority of states come a day before the Senate election for the chairman and deputy chairman

Premier says recent Senate polls showed 'how we are losing our moral compass'

Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again expressed his apprehensions over perceived malpractices and corruption in the recent Senate elections.

In a series of messages on Twitter Thursday, he said the elections showed how Pakistan is losing its moral compass.

His comments come a day before the election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman seats. The government has nominated incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani for a second term, while former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani is contesting from the Opposition for the chairman's post.

The premier shared a quote by British judge and legal philosopher Patrick Arthur Devlin on the relationship between morality and government.

The UK judge had said that an established morality is as necessary as good government to the welfare of society. He said societies disintegrate from within more frequently than they are broken up by external pressures.

PM Khan then quoted Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), who had stated that many nations have been destroyed when there was one law for the powerful and another for the weak.

Using these words, the premier said without justice and rule of law, states disintegrate because once moral authority is lost, deal making with the powerful criminals is resorted to. He was referring to NROs.

Election for Senate chairman tomorrow

All eyes are on the Senate election for the chairman and deputy chairman slots scheduled for tomorrow (Friday).

The government's nominee, Sadiq Sanjrani, the incumbent Senate chairman vying for a second term, and Pakistan Democratic Movement's Yousaf Raza Gillani, a former prime minister, are contesting the Senate chairman seat.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified the victory of newly elected senators to the Upper House of Parliament following the March 3 Senate polls.

In all, 48 senators have been elected to replace outgoing lawmakers. From Islamabad, two senators were elected — PPP's Gillani to the general seat and PTI's Fawzia's Arshad to the women's seat.

From Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 12 senators were notified — seven senators were appointed to general seats, two to technocrat seats, including Ulema, two to seats for women, and one to the seat reserved for non-Muslims.

From Punjab, 11 senators were inducted to the Upper House — seven to general seats, two to technocrat seats, including Ulema, and two to women seats.

From Balochistan, 12 senators have been notified — seven to general seats, two to technocrats, including Ulema, two to women seats, and one to a seat reserved for non-Muslims.

From Sindh, 11 senators have officially been notified — seven to general seats, two to technocrats including Ulema, and two to women seats.