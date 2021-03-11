Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 11 2021
Drew Barrymore weighs in on ending her Hollywood acting career

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Drew Barrymore recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the future of her career and the idea of leaving it behind for her family.

The star got candid with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy and claimed, "If I'm being honest, the answer is no. I don't want to be on a film set right now, but that could change when my kids are older.”

“I stopped doing these when my kids were born because I've done it since I was in diapers at 11 months old is when I started."

"And it was a no-brainer to me to put making movies on a back burner so that I could be present and raise my kids myself. I didn't want to be on a film set asking the nanny how the kids were. I was like, that is not my journey. So when you step away from it, it's a lot less scary."

