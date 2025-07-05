Inside Kanye West's fake promises to Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian

Photo: Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West promised Bianca Censori stardom: Source

Kanye West has reportedly upset both his current and former wives.

As fans will be aware, the former husband of Kim Kardashian is now married to Bianca Censori.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the controversial has failed to keep the promises he made to the Aussie mogul before marriage.

Reportedly, this is the reason why Bianca Censori resorted to stripping in public in order to grab headlines and fame.

"Kanye promised to turn her into a global fashion icon, but two years on, it’s mostly been words without action,” a spy confided.

The source even stated that "he hasn't launched any collections for her or gotten her big magazine features” which has clearly upset Bianca Censori.

"She's followed his demands but feels let down and exploited," they remarked in conclusion.

On the other hand, the mother of Kanye West’s four kids, Kim has been blaming her former husband for being unlucky in love.

A tipster claimed that the SKIMS founder can’t help but feel resentful towards her “toxic” ex-husband as he promised her "foreover," but dismally failed to do so.

“Kim can’t help but worry that she might never find love again and a big part of her blames Kanye for that,” they concluded.