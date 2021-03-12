Live updates: Govt scores major victory in Senate as Sanjrani, Afridi win chairman, deputy chairman posts

Sadiq Sanjrani administers oath to Mirza Mohammad Afridi after he won the election for the deputy chairman of the Senate in Islamabad, on March 12, 2021. — YouTube screengrab

Sadiq Sanjrani defeats Yousaf Raza Gillani in Senate chairman election.



Sadiq Sanjrani receives 48 votes, while Yousaf Raza Gillani receives 42 votes, says the presiding officer.



Government's candidate Mirza Mohammad Afridi has won the election for the deputy chairman of the Senate.



The much-awaited Senate chairman election concluded on Friday evening, with government-backed candidates Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Mohammad Afridi emerging as the victors.

In the race for chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani defeated Opposition candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani with 49 votes, while Gillani received 42 votes.

On the other hand, government candidate Mirza Mohammad Afridi won the election for the deputy chairman of the Senate with 54 votes, defeating Opposition's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who grabbed 44 votes.

The presiding officer rejected seven votes cast for Yousaf Raza Gillani as, according to him, the stamps were not placed correctly on the ballot paper. Once the winner was announced, however, Opposition members of the Senate protested the decision of the presiding officer to reject the votes, saying that no instructions had been provided to the voters as to where the stamp should be placed.

Adamant that Gillani is the “actual winner,” of the election, the Opposition has decided to take the matter to the election tribunal.

The polling for the Senate chairman's post started at 3pm, presided over by officials from the Senate Secretariat. The process of voting completed at 4:40 pm, but counting started after the official time, i.e. 5pm. The polling time for the election of the deputy chairman of the Senate was completed at 6:59pm, while the results were announced at 7:08pm.

Earlier in the day, the newly-elected members of the Upper House had taken their oath of office shortly after the session began at 10am.

7:08pm: Govt's Mirza Mohammad Afridi becomes deputy chairman of Senate

Government-backed candidate Mirza Mohammad Afridi has won the election for the deputy chairman of the Senate, defeating Opposition's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri. A total of 98 votes were cast for the election of the deputy chairman.

6:59pm: Polling time for election of deputy chairman of Senate complete

The polling time for the election of the deputy chairman of the Senate has been completed. A contest is taking place between Mirza Mohammad Afridi and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

6:49pm: Opposition leaders say rejection of votes 'invalid', 'Gillani is the winner'

Speaking to media after the Senate chairman's election, Opposition leaders, including PPP's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal, say that the rejection of votes cast for Yousaf Raza Gillani was "deliberate," adding that Gillani, as the representative of the PDM, has won the Senate chairman election.

"The way the government has stolen the election is an insult to the Parliament," said Ashraf.

6:44pm: Buying, selling of Senate votes akin to 'bakra mandi': PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister In says the buying and selling of votes took place in the Senate elections, just like it happens in a 'bakra mandi' (cattle market).

6:15pm: Opposition vows to go to election tribunal to contest vote rejection

PPP's Qasim Gillani, the son of Yousaf Raza Gillani, has announced the Opposition parties will approach the election tribunal and challenge the rejection of votes.

Speaking to Geo News, Kunwar Dilshad, the former secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a decision related to the matter will be taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.



5:50pm: Sadiq Sanjrani takes oath amid Opposition chanting slogans

Sadiq Sanjrani takes the oath as the Senate chairman while the Opposition continues to protest against Gilani's rejected votes by chanting slogans.

Sadiq Sanjrani taking oath as the new Senate Chairman. Photo: Geo News screengrab.

Sanjrani thanked the members of the Senate, adding that he is particularly grateful to the PTI leadership.



"I would especially like to thank Pervaiz Khattak," the newly-elected Senate chairman said.

5:45pm: Sadiq Sanjrani receives 48 votes to win the election

According to the presiding officer, Sadiq Sanjrani received 48 votes, while Yousaf Raza Gillani received 42 votes.

5:28 pm: PPP Senator Farooq H Naik argues about 7 rejected votes cast for Gillani

Following the announcement that seven votes cast for Yousaf Raza Gillani were rejected because the stamps were not correctly placed on the ballot paper, PPP Senator Farooq H Naik tells the presiding officer: "You do not have the right to reject the vote if it has been stamped outside the box in front of the candidate's name."

"The rejected votes that you are talking about have been stamped within the boxes in front of the candidates' names," he said, adding that the rules are silent regarding where one can stamp on the ballot paper.

"Why should the voter suffer due to the mistake of the secretariat," says Naik to the presiding officer.

In response to the argument, the presiding officer says that the stamp must be placed in front of the candidate's name to be considered valid.

5:20pm: Sadiq Sanjrani defeats Yousaf Raza Gillani



Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman once again. According to the presiding officer, seven votes cast for Yousaf Raza Gillani were rejected because the stamps were not placed on the ballot paper correctly.



5:00pm — Counting of votes starts

The counting of votes for the Senate chairman's election has officially started. The last vote was cast by the presiding officer, Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah.

4:40pm — Voting ends for Senate chairman elections

The polling for the Senate chairman ended after 98 senators voted in the elections. The counting will start after the official polling closure time, i.e. 5pm.

The two voters that did not vote were Ishaq Dar, who is yet to take oath of officer. While JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed abstained from voting.

4:30pm — JI senator Mushtaq Ahmed abstains from voting

Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed abstained from casting his vote in the elections.

The senator's name was called twice by the presiding officer but he did not get up from his seat.

The senator had already announced that he will not take part in the elections after his party boycotted the polls.

4:25pm — 75 senators cast their vote in Senate chairman elections

At least, 75 senators have, so far, cast their votes in the elections of the Senate chairman being held in the upper house of Parliament.

The senators are being called to cast their votes in alphabetical order

3:28pm — Govt senators protest as PPP demands cameras be turned off

The government senators stood up from their seats in protest as PPP's Sherry Rehman demanded that cameras inside the Upper House be turned off shortly after the house began voting for the Senate chairman.

3:19pm — Polling begins, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri casts first vote

Polling for the Senate chairman election begins, with a Senate staff member announcing the names of the Senators in alphabetical order.

The ballot boxes were opened for the senators to see and were sealed after they were satisfied.

JUI-F's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri cast the first vote. According to the presiding officer, the polling process will go on till 5pm.

3:10pm — Committee formed to probe "spy camera" fiasco for Senate chairman election The presiding officer announced that a committee has been formed to probe the "spy camera" fiasco.

The committee will comprise three members each from the government and the Opposition, he announced.

3:08pm — Senate session underway

Polling for the Senate chairman election will be underway shortly. The session is being presided over by Returning Office Muzaffar Hussain Shah.

The presiding officer confirms he has received an application for an inquiry over the Senate fiasco concerning "spy cameras".

The presiding officer then explains the procedure for the Senate elections and asks the candidates and their polling agents to check the polling booth for their satisfaction.

3:05pm — Doors surrounding polling booth being taped shut

After the "spy camera" controversy, various senators, including Mustafa Nawaz Khohar, Mohsin Aziz, Ali Zafar and Saifullah Niazi, are reviewing the new polling booth.

The doors near to the polling booth have been taped shut as lawmakers checked for any suspicious activity near the booth.

2:55pm — Ahsan Iqbal seeks CCTV footage of Parliament House

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has filed an application with the National Assembly secretary to secure a copy of CCTV footage of the Parliament House for the last 24 hours.

"Application given to secretary National Assembly to secure a copy of CCTV footage of Parliament House for last 24 hours to find out culprits behind installation of spy cameras in Senate Hall and to ensure security of data," tweeted Iqbal.

2:50pm — PM Imran Khan to watch elections from PM House

Prime Minister Imran Khan will watch the Senate elections from PM House, officials privy to the development told Geo News.

The sources said that the PM was briefed by the PTI leaders regarding the government’s numbers for the Senate elections.

They added that the PM will leave for Sohawa after the Senate elects its new chairman and deputy chairman.

2:45pm — Senate staff sets up new polling booth

After the last polling booth became controversial, a new one has been set up for the elections of the Senate chairman and his deputy in the upper house of Parliament.

The new polling booth was set up in the presence of the Senate secretary.

The secretary, after setting up the polling booth, said that the polling agents and the candidates can come and review the new booth.

2:42pm — Bilawal calls for Sadiq Sanjrani's resignation

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to resign from his post as he had compromised the integrity of the upper house.

The PPP chairman, who spoke to the media at the Parliament House, also said that investigations should be held regarding the emergence of the alleged spy cameras.

2:35 pm — Senate security in charge appointed on March 11

With the election of Senate chairman becoming controversial after the emergence of alleged “spy cameras”, it has emerged that the in charge of the senate security was appointed on March 11 — a day before the polls.

A notification obtained by Geo News showed that Wajahat Afzal was appointed the Senate's sergeant at arms for a year on March 11.



The notification showed that Afzal was appointed without an advertisement under Rule 17 as a grade 18 officer of the Senate Secretariat.

2:25pm — 98 senators to take part in elections

At least 98 senators will take part in the Senate elections being held for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman.

One of the senators that will not be voting in the elections is Ishaq Dar, who has not taken oath of office yet. The other senator that will not skip the voting is Mushtaq Ahmed of the JI as his party had announced that they will be abstaining from the vote.

1:59pm — Polling booth will be changed: Senate secretary

The Senate secretary has announced that the polling booth will be changed.

He has called members of the Opposition and government. The polling booth will be changed at 2pm, he said.

Watch: Opposition point out all the 'spying devices' allegedly installed to monitor polls

PML-N's Musadik Malik recorded a video on Friday in which he shows the "spying devices" which were allegedly installed to monitor the Senate chairman and deputy chairman election in the Upper House.

The election, scheduled for 3pm today has become controversial after Malik and PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar claimed to have discovered multiple 'spying devices' installed in and near the polling both.

"Where Khokhar sahab is standing, here the polling booth was installed," Malik can be heard saying in the video. "And here, you can see the first camera that was installed here," adds the PML-N Senator, holding an object tied to a wire in his hand.

"This camera was installed at the exact angle from where it is possible to see where a senator is stamping on his ballot paper," he added.

Read more here.



1:55pm — Sadiq Sanjrani dismisses Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar's claims

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday dismissed the claims made by PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar that he left the Senate building at 5:30 am today.

Sanjrani, when asked by Geo News regarding the allegation, said laughingly that he left the Senate building at 5:30pm not 5:30am.

1:45pm — Constitution mentions 'secret voting' but not 'secret cameras', says Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz Sharif slammed the emergence of "hidden cameras" in the Senate ahead of the elections for the new chairman and his deputy.

The PML-N leader tweeted that the Constitution has mentioned "secret voting" but not "secret cameras".

"The constitution has mentioned secret voting but not secret cameras. Have some shame vote thieves, leave the seat," said Maryam.



The PML-N leader said that those leading a robbery in Senate have lost the last "war" after the RTS fiasco and fog in Daska elections.

Maryam said that the government after being humiliated by the Supreme Court, failing in passing constitutional amendment and the presidential ordinance being turned into a piece of paper brought in "camera mechanics".

1:25pm — Senator Khokhar claims incumbent chairman Sadiq Sanjrani left Senate building at 5:30am

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar claimed that "credible sources in the senate staff" have told him that incumbent chairman Sadiq Sanjrani left the senate building at 5:30am in the morning.

"Credible sources in senate staff disclosing that Sadiq Sanjarani left the senate building 530 in the morning!" tweeted Khokhar.

1:20pm — Polling agents nominated

The government has nominated PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz as the polling agent for Sadiq Sanjrani, while Opposition has nominated Farooq H Naek as the polling agent for Yousuf Raza Gillani.

Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has nominated Kamran Murtaza has his polling agent.

Name of Mohammad Mirza Afridi's polling agent is yet to be reported.