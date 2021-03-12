Live updates: Govt scores major victory in Senate as Sanjrani, Afridi win chairman, deputy chairman posts

Friday Mar 12, 2021
The much-awaited Senate chairman election concluded on Friday evening, with government-backed candidates Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Mohammad Afridi emerging as the victors.
In the race for chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani defeated Opposition candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani with 49 votes, while Gillani received 42 votes.
On the other hand, government candidate Mirza Mohammad Afridi won the election for the deputy chairman of the Senate with 54 votes, defeating Opposition's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, who grabbed 44 votes.
The presiding officer rejected seven votes cast for Yousaf Raza Gillani as, according to him, the stamps were not placed correctly on the ballot paper. Once the winner was announced, however, Opposition members of the Senate protested the decision of the presiding officer to reject the votes, saying that no instructions had been provided to the voters as to where the stamp should be placed.
Adamant that Gillani is the “actual winner,” of the election, the Opposition has decided to take the matter to the election tribunal.
The polling for the Senate chairman's post started at 3pm, presided over by officials from the Senate Secretariat. The process of voting completed at 4:40 pm, but counting started after the official time, i.e. 5pm. The polling time for the election of the deputy chairman of the Senate was completed at 6:59pm, while the results were announced at 7:08pm.
Earlier in the day, the newly-elected members of the Upper House had taken their oath of office shortly after the session began at 10am.
Speaking to media after the Senate chairman's election, Opposition leaders, including PPP's Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and PML-N's Ahsan Iqbal, say that the rejection of votes cast for Yousaf Raza Gillani was "deliberate," adding that Gillani, as the representative of the PDM, has won the Senate chairman election.
"The way the government has stolen the election is an insult to the Parliament," said Ashraf.
Prime Minister In says the buying and selling of votes took place in the Senate elections, just like it happens in a 'bakra mandi' (cattle market).
6:15pm: Opposition vows to go to election tribunal to contest vote rejection
PPP's Qasim Gillani, the son of Yousaf Raza Gillani, has announced the Opposition parties will approach the election tribunal and challenge the rejection of votes.
Speaking to Geo News, Kunwar Dilshad, the former secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a decision related to the matter will be taken by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Sadiq Sanjrani takes the oath as the Senate chairman while the Opposition continues to protest against Gilani's rejected votes by chanting slogans.
Sanjrani thanked the members of the Senate, adding that he is particularly grateful to the PTI leadership.
"I would especially like to thank Pervaiz Khattak," the newly-elected Senate chairman said.
According to the presiding officer, Sadiq Sanjrani received 48 votes, while Yousaf Raza Gillani received 42 votes.
Following the announcement that seven votes cast for Yousaf Raza Gillani were rejected because the stamps were not correctly placed on the ballot paper, PPP Senator Farooq H Naik tells the presiding officer: "You do not have the right to reject the vote if it has been stamped outside the box in front of the candidate's name."
"The rejected votes that you are talking about have been stamped within the boxes in front of the candidates' names," he said, adding that the rules are silent regarding where one can stamp on the ballot paper.
"Why should the voter suffer due to the mistake of the secretariat," says Naik to the presiding officer.
In response to the argument, the presiding officer says that the stamp must be placed in front of the candidate's name to be considered valid.
Sadiq Sanjrani becomes Senate chairman once again. According to the presiding officer, seven votes cast for Yousaf Raza Gillani were rejected because the stamps were not placed on the ballot paper correctly.
The counting of votes for the Senate chairman's election has officially started. The last vote was cast by the presiding officer, Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah.
The polling for the Senate chairman ended after 98 senators voted in the elections. The counting will start after the official polling closure time, i.e. 5pm.
The two voters that did not vote were Ishaq Dar, who is yet to take oath of officer. While JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed abstained from voting.
Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed abstained from casting his vote in the elections.
The senator's name was called twice by the presiding officer but he did not get up from his seat.
The senator had already announced that he will not take part in the elections after his party boycotted the polls.
At least, 75 senators have, so far, cast their votes in the elections of the Senate chairman being held in the upper house of Parliament.
The senators are being called to cast their votes in alphabetical order
The government senators stood up from their seats in protest as PPP's Sherry Rehman demanded that cameras inside the Upper House be turned off shortly after the house began voting for the Senate chairman.
Polling for the Senate chairman election begins, with a Senate staff member announcing the names of the Senators in alphabetical order.
The ballot boxes were opened for the senators to see and were sealed after they were satisfied.
JUI-F's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri cast the first vote.
According to the presiding officer, the polling process will go on till 5pm.
The presiding officer announced that a committee has been formed to probe the "spy camera" fiasco.
The committee will comprise three members each from the government and the Opposition, he announced.
Polling for the Senate chairman election will be underway shortly. The session is being presided over by Returning Office Muzaffar Hussain Shah.
The presiding officer confirms he has received an application for an inquiry over the Senate fiasco concerning "spy cameras".
The presiding officer then explains the procedure for the Senate elections and asks the candidates and their polling agents to check the polling booth for their satisfaction.
After the "spy camera" controversy, various senators, including Mustafa Nawaz Khohar, Mohsin Aziz, Ali Zafar and Saifullah Niazi, are reviewing the new polling booth.
The doors near to the polling booth have been taped shut as lawmakers checked for any suspicious activity near the booth.
PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has filed an application with the National Assembly secretary to secure a copy of CCTV footage of the Parliament House for the last 24 hours.
"Application given to secretary National Assembly to secure a copy of CCTV footage of Parliament House for last 24 hours to find out culprits behind installation of spy cameras in Senate Hall and to ensure security of data," tweeted Iqbal.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will watch the Senate elections from PM House, officials privy to the development told Geo News.
The sources said that the PM was briefed by the PTI leaders regarding the government’s numbers for the Senate elections.
They added that the PM will leave for Sohawa after the Senate elects its new chairman and deputy chairman.
After the last polling booth became controversial, a new one has been set up for the elections of the Senate chairman and his deputy in the upper house of Parliament.
The new polling booth was set up in the presence of the Senate secretary.
The secretary, after setting up the polling booth, said that the polling agents and the candidates can come and review the new booth.
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to resign from his post as he had compromised the integrity of the upper house.
The PPP chairman, who spoke to the media at the Parliament House, also said that investigations should be held regarding the emergence of the alleged spy cameras.
With the election of Senate chairman becoming controversial after the emergence of alleged “spy cameras”, it has emerged that the in charge of the senate security was appointed on March 11 — a day before the polls.
A notification obtained by Geo News showed that Wajahat Afzal was appointed the Senate's sergeant at arms for a year on March 11.
The notification showed that Afzal was appointed without an advertisement under Rule 17 as a grade 18 officer of the Senate Secretariat.
At least 98 senators will take part in the Senate elections being held for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman.
One of the senators that will not be voting in the elections is Ishaq Dar, who has not taken oath of office yet. The other senator that will not skip the voting is Mushtaq Ahmed of the JI as his party had announced that they will be abstaining from the vote.
The Senate secretary has announced that the polling booth will be changed.
He has called members of the Opposition and government. The polling booth will be changed at 2pm, he said.
PML-N's Musadik Malik recorded a video on Friday in which he shows the "spying devices" which were allegedly installed to monitor the Senate chairman and deputy chairman election in the Upper House.
The election, scheduled for 3pm today has become controversial after Malik and PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar claimed to have discovered multiple 'spying devices' installed in and near the polling both.
"Where Khokhar sahab is standing, here the polling booth was installed," Malik can be heard saying in the video. "And here, you can see the first camera that was installed here," adds the PML-N Senator, holding an object tied to a wire in his hand.
"This camera was installed at the exact angle from where it is possible to see where a senator is stamping on his ballot paper," he added.
Read more here.
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday dismissed the claims made by PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar that he left the Senate building at 5:30 am today.
Sanjrani, when asked by Geo News regarding the allegation, said laughingly that he left the Senate building at 5:30pm not 5:30am.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif slammed the emergence of "hidden cameras" in the Senate ahead of the elections for the new chairman and his deputy.
The PML-N leader tweeted that the Constitution has mentioned "secret voting" but not "secret cameras".
"The constitution has mentioned secret voting but not secret cameras. Have some shame vote thieves, leave the seat," said Maryam.
The PML-N leader said that those leading a robbery in Senate have lost the last "war" after the RTS fiasco and fog in Daska elections.
Maryam said that the government after being humiliated by the Supreme Court, failing in passing constitutional amendment and the presidential ordinance being turned into a piece of paper brought in "camera mechanics".
PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar claimed that "credible sources in the senate staff" have told him that incumbent chairman Sadiq Sanjrani left the senate building at 5:30am in the morning.
"Credible sources in senate staff disclosing that Sadiq Sanjarani left the senate building 530 in the morning!" tweeted Khokhar.
The government has nominated PTI Senator Mohsin Aziz as the polling agent for Sadiq Sanjrani, while Opposition has nominated Farooq H Naek as the polling agent for Yousuf Raza Gillani.
Meanwhile, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri has nominated Kamran Murtaza has his polling agent.
Name of Mohammad Mirza Afridi's polling agent is yet to be reported.
Opposition candidate Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidiri will take on government candidate Mohammad Mirza Afridi in the elections for the Senate deputy chairman after both the candidates nomination papers were accepted.
Opposition candidate Yousuf Raza Gilani will take on incumbent Sadiq Sanjrani in the elections for the Senate chairman after both the candidates nomination papers were accepted.
Minutes after submitting his nomination papers for Senate chairman elections, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met Senator Yousaf Raza Gillani in the upper house of parliament.
The meeting between the two is taking place in Senator Sherry Rehman's chambers.
Independent Senator Shamim Afridi on Friday formally joined the PPP in the Senate, after PPP's Sherry Rehman informed the Senate secretary about the former's inclusion in the party.
With Afridi's inclusion, the PPP's total in the senate now stands at 21.
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry triggered a back-and-for Twitter exchange with Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar when he tweeted a picture of the spy camera, saying that its detection is impossible.
He had said that spy cameras can be installed inside the head of a nail even.
Prompt came the response from Khokhar.
Thanks for the lead brother. Investigating it now," tweeted the PPP leader, attaching an image of a nail fitted in the polling booth.
Fawad responded to the tweet, wishing the PPP Senator good luck.
He followed it up with another image, zooming in on the nail. Khokhar claimed that a camera was installed in the nail, just like Chaudhry had tweeted.
Former prime minister and PDM's joint candidate for the Senate chairman post Yousaf Raza Gillani submitted his nomination papers for the Senate chairman post.
JUI-F's Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri submitted nomination papers for the post of deputy chairman Senate post
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said in response to the Opposition's allegations that they mistook a camera cable for a spy camera.
He tweeted a picture of a spy camera to go with his tweet.
"This is one example of Spy Camera the camera can be fitted in a head of nail even,detection of such cameras is impossible, in all likelihood CCTV Camera cable is misunderstood as spy camera," he tweeted.
The government Senators held a news conference after the Opposition claimed that cameras were installed inside the polling booths.
"These people have been exposed today," he said. "People know what their stance was [earlier] in the parliament and in front of the judiciary. They want to blackmail Senators by their false claims of cameras being installed in the upper house," he added.
Faraz said the government will install a new polling booth so that the Opposition's 'drama' fails to succeed, adding that a thorough investigation into the PDM's claims will be made.
Senator Faisal Javed Khan blamed the Opposition for placing cameras inside the polling booth. "How did they know [where the cameras were placed] inside the polling booth? He who placed it there knows about it," he claimed.
"Imran Khan's stance is clear. He stands for transparency," he said, adding that the entire nation had witnessed the Opposition's 'tactics' today.
"We want an open ballot. We challenge you. Why are you afraid of it?" he asked, adding that the Opposition was in favour of a secret ballot since it wanted to use unfair means to win.
Tensions rose during the Senate election process when PDM Senators claimed that the government was using cameras to monitor the secret balloting.
Normally, cameras are placed inside behind the LED installed at the upper house. However, Senators Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Musadik Malik raised their voices in protest and questioned why the polling booth was installed near the camera when the balloting was supposed to be kept secret.
The government Senators kept quiet as other Opposition Senators joined in the protest and officials of the Senate arrived at the scene. The Senate officials and Opposition lawmakers continued their negotiations with the Senate officials saying they would remove the cameras from near the polling booth.
The Opposition Senators then placed the polling booths on the Senate secretary's chair. The Opposition lawmakers claimed that the government had also installed microphones inside the polling booths.
PML-N's Musadik Malik claimed that hidden devices were installed inside polling booths.
Another hidden device found in the polling booth. Bravo," he tweeted with a picture of a couple of wires that can be seen in the picture.
PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar posted a similar on picture.
The PTI's Senator Faisal Javed Khan spoke to media outside the parliament house, saying that horse-trading is not possible today. "A lot of Senators have been elected as independent candidates," he said. "It is every Senators right to vote for the candidates he wants to vote for."
Javed said the government and its allies have stated that they will vote for Sadiq Sanjrani, adding that the incumbent Senate chairman has run the upper house for the past three years and he enjoyed a good reputation.
"A lot of Senators think Sanjrani is the better candidate," he said. "On the other hand, you have Gillani and his actions are there for all to see."
As the Opposition and government brace for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections, the PPP and PML-N leaderships claim they have the numbers advantage.
Former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani's son, Ali Haider Gillani, has predicted that the PDM will win the elections with five votes.
On the other hand, the PML-N's Javed Latif said Sadiq Sanjrani had been appointed chairman Senate "by force" the first time and the same was the case when a no-confidence motion was brought against him in the upper house in 2019.
According to Geo News, the Opposition successfully managed to gather its 51 Senators at a breakfast meeting this morning.