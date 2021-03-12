Watch: All the 'spying devices' allegedly installed to monitor the Senate chairman election

ISLAMABAD: PML-N's Musadik Malik recorded a video on Friday in which he shows the "spying devices" which were allegedly installed to monitor the Senate chairman and deputy chairman election in the Upper House.



The election, scheduled for 3pm today. has become controversial after Malik and PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar claimed to have discovered multiple 'spying devices' installed in and near the polling both.



"Where Khokhar sahab is standing, here the polling booth was installed," Malik can be heard saying in the video. "And here, you can see the first camera that was installed here," adds the PML-N Senator, holding an object tied to a wire in his hand.



"This camera was installed at the exact angle from where it is possible to see where a senator is stamping on his ballot paper," he added.



PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar demonstrates how the cameras allegedly would have been recording as he cast his vote. Photo: Screengrab

Malik claimed that another "camera with a pin" was installed inside the polling booth, adding that whoever had committed the act, had done so to ensure there were multiple 'cross-checks'.



The PML-N leader then moves to his right side and points to another device. "And when we uprooted this camera, another one was discovered," he says in the video. "It looks like one camera was recording the vote and the other camera was [intended] to record the person who was casting the vote."

Malik then moves away from the LED while Khokhar makes a motion as if he is casting the vote, making it simpler for the viewer to understand. 1

He then brought the camera to the base of the polling booth, showing how multiple holes were present inside a light placed on it. "A camera can be [installed] inside any of these holes," he says in the video, pointing towards the light. "And it is stuck to the table. If you lift it up, the entire base lifts up with it," he added.

Malik then takes the camera towards a wooden screen and points it towards a single screw drilled into it.

"This is thanks to Fawad [Chaudhry] sahab, who tweeted about spy cameras and what they look like," he said, pointing towards the screw.



He was referring to a tweet by Chaudhry, in which he had cast doubt about the cameras initially discovered by the Opposition leaders and offered a stock photo of what spy cameras look like.