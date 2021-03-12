Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday message for ‘biggest bro’ of her babies

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan penned down a heartfelt birthday note for her nephew Kiaan Raj Kapoor, who turned 11 on Friday.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo of little Kiaan, the son of Karisma Kapoor, to wish him on his 11th birthday.

Kareena also called Kiaan ‘biggest bro’ of her babies—Taimur Ali Khan and the newborn son--- and showered love on him.

She wrote, “Happy birthday our precious Kiu. The biggest bro to my babies... I love you” followed by heart emojis.

Earlier on Thursday, Kareena also shared a heartfelt birthday note for Kiaan’s elder sister Samaira as she turned sweet 16.



Kareena shared sweet photo with Samaira and Kiaan and wrote, “You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever.”

“Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby. Happy birthday Samuuuu”.

