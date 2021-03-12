Senate election results: Sadiq Sanjrani triumphs over Yousaf Raza Gillani

ISLAMABAD: Sadiq Sanjrani, the PTI-led government's candidate, has won the knife-edge Senate chairman election over Yousaf Raza Gillani, fielded by the Opposition parties' anti-government coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner, marking a significant victory for the ruling party.

At least one of the 98 votes in total has been rejected.



Yousaf Raza Gillani (L) in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 24, 2008, and Sadiq Sanjrani (R) in Quetta, Pakistan, March 3, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer & Naseer Ahmed/Files

Earlier, the Senate session started at 10am with oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected lawmakers, while the voting process completed shortly before 5pm, after which the counting began.

The PTI regime and the Opposition-led PDM had locked horns for the Senate's chairman and deputy chairman posts, following jibes between the two sides, controversies, and secretly-made videos.

The polls were conducted by the Senate Secretariat officials.



Also read: Live updates from Senate chairman, deputy chairman election

Almost 10 days ago during the Senate Elections 2021, the PDM's Yousaf Raza Gillani had emerged the victor from his Islamabad seat, beating Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh — associated with the ruling PTI — in what was arguably the most-watched contest.



Gilani had bagged 169 votes, whereas Shaikh got 164. One vote had not been cast.



More to follow…

