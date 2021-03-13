Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 13 2021
Trump gets an earful from Stephen Colbert after taking credit for vaccine rollout

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Stephen Colbert said it was 'unbelievably sad' that Trump was taking credit for the vaccines 

American talk show host and comedian Stephen Colbert has lashed out at former US president Donald Trump over his recent vaccine statement.

Lambasting the 45th US president , Colbert said it was “unbelievably sad” that Trump was taking credit for the COVID-19 vaccine rollout from President Joe Biden, despite him miserably failing at handling the pandemic during his final year of presidency.

Trump had released a statement on March 11 that read: “I hope that everyone remembers when they’re getting the COVID-19 (often referred to as the China Virus) Vaccine, that if I wasn’t president, you wouldn’t be getting that beautiful ‘shot’ for 5 years, at best, and probably wouldn’t be getting it at all. I hope everyone remembers!”

Responding to that, Colbert said: “First of all, that’s unbelievably sad. Second, pathetic. Third, how did we even find out about this statement? He can’t tweet this stuff! Did he just print it out and staple it to telephone poles around Palm Beach? He might as well have just released ‘Ex-prez will take credit, and teach you guitar!’”

“We banned him from Twitter Can we ban him from paper? Is that possible?” he said. 

