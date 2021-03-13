Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 13 2021
Tiffany Haddish reacts to Meghan Markle's tell-all: 'I believe anything a Black woman says'

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Tiffany Haddish speaks up on Meghan Markle's explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey 

Tiffany Haddish gave her two cents on Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

The American actress said she is going to believe anything a Black woman ever says. 

Talking to TMZ, Haddish revealed, "I believe anything a Black woman says!" She added, Meghan "didn't lie on the Queen. She respects the Queen.

For the unversed, Meghan made a series of shocking claims during her chat with Winfrey. 

She said she felt suicidal and thought about ending her life after marrying into the royal family. 

The Duchess of Sussex also said the royal family was concerned about how dark Archie's skin colour is going to be. 

 "They didn’t want him to be a prince. Which would be different from the protocol. And he wasn’t going to receive security. This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy," the former royal said. 

"In those months that I was pregnant…we had in tandem the conversation that he won't be given security. He’s not gonna be given a title. And also, concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," Meghan added. 

