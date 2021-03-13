Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

'Blast from the past': PM Imran Khan shares photo dating back 29 years

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Instagram

  • PM Imran Khan maintains an active social media presence.
  • He intermittently shares throwback photos to give fans a peek into his life outside of politics.
  • Today he has shared a photo dating back 29 years.

Prime Minister Imran Khan intermittently shares photographs from the past to give his Instagram followers a peek into his life outside of politics.

Today, the prime minister has shared a photo from October 1992, 29 years ago — nearly eight months after he had led the Pakistani cricket team to the World Cup final victory.

PM Imran Khan has an active presence on social media where he is often seen engaging with his fans and putting forward his viewpoints on various subjects.

Recently, the premier paid a tribute to his mother and wife Bushra Bibi on International Women's Day with photos of the two on Instagram. "Happy Women's Day," he wrote.


