Mawra Hocane speaks out after Aiman Khan came under fire for ‘skinny’ remarks

Pakistani star Mawra Hocane has opened up after fellow showbiz actress Aiman Khan came under fire on social media for ‘skinny’ comments about her.

The Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress took to Instagram and shared a lengthy statement saying “To all the social media pages and fans: I Do Not appreciate anyone throwing the person under the bus in the garb of supporting me.”

“We must know how far we must go and not vilify the order person involved in the process. We are all humans and utter words we don’t entirely understand or mean! Let’s be kind… let’s give each other space for improvement and not to do the same or worse by spewing hate.”

“Please be Kind!!! Love”, she further said.

Aiman Khan recently came under fire after she passed some comments about Mawra Hocane.

During a celebrity talk show recently, while responding to a rapid-fire question with husband Muneeb Butt, Aiman shared that Mawra "should gain some weight as she is very skinny.”