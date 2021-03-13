Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria contracts coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria contracts coronavirus

Bollywood starlet Tara Sutaria has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Indian media.

Tara, who made her Bollywood debut with the Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, tested positive for Covid-19 days after Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

She has isolated herself after testing positive.

There has been no official confirmation about Tara contracting the virus.

The actress recently wrapped shooting of her upcoming film Tadap with Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.

Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap will be released in cinemas on September 24, 2021.


More From Showbiz:

Mawra Hocane speaks out after Aiman Khan came under fire for ‘skinny’ remarks

Mawra Hocane speaks out after Aiman Khan came under fire for ‘skinny’ remarks
Salman Khan, Disha Patani’s film ‘Radhe’ gets release date

Salman Khan, Disha Patani’s film ‘Radhe’ gets release date
Adnan Siddiqui delights fans with throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Adnan Siddiqui delights fans with throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Yami Gautam details her anxiety with 2020 as a germophobe

Yami Gautam details her anxiety with 2020 as a germophobe
Shah Rukh Khan gives nod to Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Toofaan’

Shah Rukh Khan gives nod to Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘Toofaan’
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sheds light on her life lessons for Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sheds light on her life lessons for Aaradhya
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul displays his pure love for daughter Alara

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul displays his pure love for daughter Alara
Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday message for ‘biggest bro’ of her babies

Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday message for ‘biggest bro’ of her babies
Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in new hair makeover

Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in new hair makeover
Alia Bhatt is back to work after Ranbir Kapoor’s Coronavirus diagnosis

Alia Bhatt is back to work after Ranbir Kapoor’s Coronavirus diagnosis
Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning

Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar includes Abdullah Siddiqui, Shamoon Ismail in playlist

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar includes Abdullah Siddiqui, Shamoon Ismail in playlist

Latest

view all