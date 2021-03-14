OGRA recommends increase in price of petrol, say sources

A representational image. Photo: File





Price of petrol may be increased by Rs5.5, say sources.

Price of diesel may be increased by Rs6, say sources.

Last month, govt had clarified that price of petrol would remain the same for March.



ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division in which it has suggested a hike in the price of petroleum products.

Price of petrol can be increased by Rs5.50 per litre according to the levy recommended by OGRA in the summary while the price of diesel can be hiked by Rs6, said sources.



Sources said the present rate of levy imposed on petrol is Rs12.65 per litre while that on diesel is Rs12.53 per litre.

The final decision on whether petroleum prices will be increased or not, will be taken by the prime minister, after he consults with the Ministry of Finance.



