OGRA recommends increase in price of petrol, say sources

Sunday Mar 14, 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division in which it has suggested a hike in the price of petroleum products.
Price of petrol can be increased by Rs5.50 per litre according to the levy recommended by OGRA in the summary while the price of diesel can be hiked by Rs6, said sources.
Sources said the present rate of levy imposed on petrol is Rs12.65 per litre while that on diesel is Rs12.53 per litre.
The final decision on whether petroleum prices will be increased or not, will be taken by the prime minister, after he consults with the Ministry of Finance.
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill had said last month that petrol price would remain the same in March.
Gill had said that OGRA had recommended an increase of Rs6-7 per litre but PM Imran Khan turned it down.
"The government has made no increase in the prices of petroleum products," he had said, also attaching the summary that had been forwarded to the premier by the Finance Division for approval.
The summary showed that an increase of Rs6.22 had been recommended for Petrol, of Rs6.82 for High Speed Diesel, of Rs6.37 for Kerosene and of Rs5.78 for Light Diesel Oil.