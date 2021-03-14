Can't connect right now! retry
Kareena Kapoor shares unseen photo of Aamir Khan to wish him on his birthday

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a never-before-seen adorable photo of superstar Aamir Khan from film Laal Singh Chaddha to wish him on his birthday as he turns 56 on Sunday.

The Good Newwz actress took to Instagram and shared co-star’s photo with a sweet birthday note.

Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday my Lal...There will never be another like you...” followed by heart emojis.

Tagging Aamir Khan, she went on to say, “Can’t wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film."

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan will share the screen in their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, directed by Advait Chandan.

