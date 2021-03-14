Can't connect right now! retry
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul pays rich tribute to healthcare professionals

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, paid rich tribute to healthcare professionals on Medicine Day.

Engin turned to Instagram and shared a stethoscope in his story to pay homage to the doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals.

In Turkey, 14th March is celebrated as Medicine Day every year since 1919.

Millions of healthcare workers, from doctors and nurses to paramedics, marked Medicine Day, hoping to a return to new normal amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul rose to international fame with his stellar performance in Dirilis: Ertugrul.

