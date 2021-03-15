Senate chairman elections 'a great game', says Pervez Khattak

PESHAWAR: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak took numerous jibes at the defeat of the Opposition parties' anti-government coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner during elections of the upper House's top officials, saying it was "a great game".

"Everyone took revenge on each other… I had a lot of fun and this game will continue," Khattak said, referring to how the PDM's candidates for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman posts — the PPP's Yousaf Raza Gillani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the JUI-F, respectively — lost.

"In the second phase, the PML-N took revenge on the PPP," he added. The federal minister said seven votes were rejected after being cast "directly" in order to ensure that "they know how to give a shock".



The PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also "deceived", he said. "I had a lot of fun and this game will continue in the future. They will keep defeating each other in the same way and we will enjoy watching this spectacle."

Khattak observed that the anti-government alliance was "fooling" Fazlur Rehman. "He should come to his senses and leave the PDM's presidency. Tomorrow, if they march for a sit-in, they would leave 'Maulana' halfway through," the minister stated.



Earlier this week, the Opposition's panel faced a defeat in the election of Senate's chairman and deputy chairman, with the ruling PTI's candidates Sadiq Sanjarani and Mirza Mohammad Afridi emerging successful.

