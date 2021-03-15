Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Senate chairman elections 'a great game', says Pervez Khattak

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

PESHAWAR: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak took numerous jibes at the defeat of the Opposition parties' anti-government coalition under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner during elections of the upper House's top officials, saying it was "a great game".

"Everyone took revenge on each other… I had a lot of fun and this game will continue," Khattak said, referring to how the PDM's candidates for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman posts — the PPP's Yousaf Raza Gillani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of the JUI-F, respectively — lost.

Read more: Fawad Chaudhry says PML-N, PPP 'suspicious of each other' after Senate defeat

"In the second phase, the PML-N took revenge on the PPP," he added. The federal minister said seven votes were rejected after being cast "directly" in order to ensure that "they know how to give a shock".

The PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also "deceived", he said. "I had a lot of fun and this game will continue in the future. They will keep defeating each other in the same way and we will enjoy watching this spectacle."

Also read: PDM's senior leadership vows to investigate senators 'close' to Sanjrani

Khattak observed that the anti-government alliance was "fooling" Fazlur Rehman. "He should come to his senses and leave the PDM's presidency. Tomorrow, if they march for a sit-in, they would leave 'Maulana' halfway through," the minister stated.

Earlier this week, the Opposition's panel faced a defeat in the election of Senate's chairman and deputy chairman, with the ruling PTI's candidates Sadiq Sanjarani and Mirza Mohammad Afridi emerging successful.

