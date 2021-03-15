Can't connect right now! retry
BTS 'light up' the stage with 'Dynamite' despite Grammy snub

The boys from BTS managed to, not only win hearts but even sparked the protective nature of their ARMYs in one fail swoop at the 2021 Grammys.

The Dynamite performance scheduled straight from Seoul was conducted a top a skyscraper and echoed all across the country.

Check it out below:

Shortly after it aired, even BTS fever began engulfing locals and started a frantic viral trend for the “guy in the orange suit.”

For those unware of the current outrage, the BTS’s nomination not only garnered the Recording Studio extensive online coverage, but also shot them under the bus the moment it was revealed to be for clout. 


