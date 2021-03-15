Meghan Markle’s unearthed blog post refutes her own claims about royal life

Meghan Markle's bombshell claims made about her lack of knowledge about royal life in her interview with Oprah Winfrey has landed her in trouble.



The former Suits actor told Winfrey in her and Prince Harry’s CBS interview that prior to her marriage, she hardly had any knowledge about the British royal family and what life was like as a royal.

Days after her interview, however, her old blog post from The Tig has been making rounds where she gave a subtle nod to Kate Middleton and the media attention she received following her wedding to Prince William.

The Duchess of Sussex had written back in 2014: “Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power.”

“For those of you unfamiliar with the ‘80s cartoon reference, She-Ra is the twin sister of He-Man and a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength,” she further wrote.

“We’re definitely not talking about Cinderella here. Grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy. Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate,” the duchess wrote.

To recap, Meghan had told Oprah last Sunday that she went ahead with the royal marriage “naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family.”

Winfrey asked: “So you didn’t have a conversation with yourself or talking to your friends or thinking about what it’s like to marry a prince, who is Harry — who you had fallen in love with — and what it would to be a part of that family? You didn’t give it a lot of thought?”

“No. We thought about what we thought it might be,” Meghan responded.