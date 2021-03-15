Can't connect right now! retry
Punjab govt orders schools to wrap up exams by Friday, warns violators

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas.

LAHORE: The Government of Punjab has instructed public and private schools in the province to wrap up their examinations by Friday (March 19).

“After Friday all schools will be shut down completely,” Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said.

The minister also asked the educational institutes to adjust their schedules accordingly, warning:

“Anyone in violation will be sealed.”

Read more: As coronavirus spreads, Punjab CM warns against complacency

The minister, however, clarified that this announcement is only for Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sargodha.

On March 10, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had announced the decisions taken by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to close schools from March 15 till March 28 in seven cities of Punjab.

The decision was taken by the NCOC after a sharp rise in the COVID cases was reported.

The Punjab education minister had shared that all public and private schools in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Multan and Sialkot will go on a spring break from March 15th, 2021 to March 28th, 2021.

The government had said that the exams will continue as per schedule.

