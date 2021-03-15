Maryam Nawaz says NAB commanded to arrest political opponents

LAHORE: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said Monday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) "is a slave to order" and that it has been commanded to arrest the incumbent regime's political opponents.



Speaking to the media here, Maryam Nawaz asked who gave the NAB the authority to check her speeches and comments. The anti-graft watchdog, she explained, had recommended her bail be cancelled during a hearing at the Lahore High Court (LHC) because she was giving public statements.

"The NAB is an institution of revenge," she opined, adding that the body lied to the court about her not cooperating in the investigation. "I was kept in detention for three months and asked about books and invitations.

