Monday Mar 15 2021
By
IHImtiaz Hussain
,
Kamran Razi

As coronavirus cases rise, Sindh govt issues notification of closing Dargahs, shrines

By
IHImtiaz Hussain
,
Kamran Razi

Monday Mar 15, 2021

A picture of the Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Karachi. Photo: AFP
  • All Dargahs/shrines to remain closed in Sindh till April 15.
  • Decision taken by the Sindh govt owing to rising cases of coronavirus.
  • Sindh govt earlier announced new sets of measures, including closing businesses by 10 pm and re-implementing the 50% work-from-home policy.

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday issued a notification announcing the closure of shrines and Dargahs across the province, as the country tackles the third wave of the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Sindh re-introduces COVID-19 restrictions — markets to close early, 50% work-from-home implemented

In a notification released by the provincial Auqaf department, the Sindh government announced that "all Dargahs/shrines throughout Sindh under the administrative Wool of Auqaf Department will remain closed and all events and gatherings at the premises of Dargahs / Shrines shall remain suspended immediately and effective till April 15, 2021".

Notification issued by the Auqaf department of the government of Sindh. 

The notification follows the provincial government's decision earlier today to order the closure of all markets at 10 pm. The Sindh government also directed businesses to re-implement the 50% work-from-home policy amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the country.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Sindh Home Department. . The Sindh government notified the closure of shrines, early closure of amusement parks and other stringent measures to contain the pandemic.

Pakistan is in the midst of a third wave of COVID-19 due to the UK variant, which is spreading rapidly across the country. The positivity ratio has remained above 5% during the past few days, raising concern among policymakers.

Pakistan's daily coronavirus positivity rate


