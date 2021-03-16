Indus commissioners of India, Pakistan to meet on March 23-24

Pakistan's Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW) Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah (L) talks with Indian Indus Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena (R) with other members of the committees. Photo: AFP/File

NEW DELHI: The Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan will meet here on March 23 and 24 in the annual meeting of the commission, The News, quoting foreign media, reported on Tuesday.

The meeting is taking place after a gap of nearly two-and-half years. The last meeting was held in Lahore in August 2018.

The last year's meeting, which was earlier scheduled to be held in New Delhi in March 2020, was cancelled for the first time since the signing of the Treaty, in view of the pandemic situation.



According to the top official, both countries will discuss a range of issues, including Islamabad's concerns about the design of Indian hydropower projects on the Chenab River.

Under the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty, both the commissioners are required to meet at least once a year alternately in India and Pakistan.

"The meeting will take place in New Delhi on March 23-24," PK Saxena, India's Indus Commissioner, told PTI.