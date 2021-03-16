Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Indus commissioners of India, Pakistan to meet on March 23-24

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Pakistan's Commissioner for Indus Waters (PCIW) Syed Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah (L) talks with Indian Indus Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena (R) with other members of the committees. Photo: AFP/File 
  • The Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan will meet on March 23 and 24 in the annual meeting of the commission.
  • The meeting will take place after a gap of nearly two-and-half years. The last meeting took place in Lahore in August 2018.
  • According to the top official, both countries will discuss a range of issues, including Islamabad's concerns about the design of Indian hydropower projects on the Chenab River.

NEW DELHI: The Indus Commissioners of India and Pakistan will meet here on March 23 and 24 in the annual meeting of the commission, The News, quoting foreign media, reported on Tuesday.

The meeting is taking place after a gap of nearly two-and-half years. The last meeting was held in Lahore in August 2018.

The last year's meeting, which was earlier scheduled to be held in New Delhi in March 2020, was cancelled for the first time since the signing of the Treaty, in view of the pandemic situation.

According to the top official, both countries will discuss a range of issues, including Islamabad's concerns about the design of Indian hydropower projects on the Chenab River.

Read more: Pakistani delegation in US for talks over India's violations of Indus Waters Treaty

Under the provisions of the Indus Water Treaty, both the commissioners are required to meet at least once a year alternately in India and Pakistan.

"The meeting will take place in New Delhi on March 23-24," PK Saxena, India's Indus Commissioner, told PTI.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid wants public to take third coronavirus wave seriously

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid wants public to take third coronavirus wave seriously
Key PDM meeting to decide resignations from assemblies

Key PDM meeting to decide resignations from assemblies
Code of conduct was breached during Daska by-polls, ECP tells Supreme Court

Code of conduct was breached during Daska by-polls, ECP tells Supreme Court
Geo News obtains CCTV footage of Karachi blast

Geo News obtains CCTV footage of Karachi blast
Shahbaz Gill's left eye infected due to ink thrown by PML-N workers, say doctors

Shahbaz Gill's left eye infected due to ink thrown by PML-N workers, say doctors
Punjab announces Rs7 billion subsidy for Ramazan

Punjab announces Rs7 billion subsidy for Ramazan
Petrol price in Pakistan to remain unchanged

Petrol price in Pakistan to remain unchanged
Video: Bahawalnagar men armed with sticks attack police, try to kidnap woman

Video: Bahawalnagar men armed with sticks attack police, try to kidnap woman
As coronavirus cases rise, Sindh govt issues notification of closing Dargahs, shrines

As coronavirus cases rise, Sindh govt issues notification of closing Dargahs, shrines
PDM's long march may not be effective if Opposition does not resign from Parliament: Fazl

PDM's long march may not be effective if Opposition does not resign from Parliament: Fazl
'Either govt is incapable or it cannot make decisions,' SC reprimands Centre

'Either govt is incapable or it cannot make decisions,' SC reprimands Centre
Rangers official martyred, 8 persons injured in Karachi blast

Rangers official martyred, 8 persons injured in Karachi blast

Latest

view all