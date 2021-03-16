Sajal Ali drops jaws with her latest photo shoot

Pakistani star Sajal Ali looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photo shoot, leaving fans and friends gushing over her.



The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared her dazzling photo without any caption.

Sajal looked stunning in glamorous black dress with a floral print and ruffled sleeves.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments shorty after Sajal posted the photo.

Sajal also shared the same snap on her Instagram story.

The actress recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Ahad Raza Mir and received love from fans, friends and family on her special day.