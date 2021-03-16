Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Sajal Ali drops jaws with her latest photo shoot

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Sajal Ali drops jaws with her latest photo shoot

Pakistani star Sajal Ali looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photo shoot, leaving fans and friends gushing over her.

The Alif actress took to Instagram and shared her dazzling photo without any caption.

Sajal looked stunning in glamorous black dress with a floral print and ruffled sleeves.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with heart emojis and sweet comments shorty after Sajal posted the photo.

Sajal also shared the same snap on her Instagram story.

The actress recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Ahad Raza Mir and received love from fans, friends and family on her special day.

More From Showbiz:

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali confirms her separation from husband DJ Aqeel

Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali confirms her separation from husband DJ Aqeel
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur turns a chef, bakes cookies

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur turns a chef, bakes cookies
Alia Bhatt thanks fans for love on her 28th birthday

Alia Bhatt thanks fans for love on her 28th birthday
Atif Aslam touches on struggles with depression, marriage and trauma

Atif Aslam touches on struggles with depression, marriage and trauma
Raveena Tandon pens heartfelt note for late dog Chotu

Raveena Tandon pens heartfelt note for late dog Chotu
Juggun Kazim sheds light on her postpartum weight loss plans

Juggun Kazim sheds light on her postpartum weight loss plans
Armeena Khan gets coronavirus vaccine along with husband

Armeena Khan gets coronavirus vaccine along with husband
Gauahar Khan booked for shooting despite testing positive for COVID-19

Gauahar Khan booked for shooting despite testing positive for COVID-19
Alia Bhatt celebrates 28th birthday sans boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt celebrates 28th birthday sans boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor
Ali Zafar receives a marriage proposal from Netherlands fan

Ali Zafar receives a marriage proposal from Netherlands fan
Mehwish Hayat disappointed over live music concert in Islamabad

Mehwish Hayat disappointed over live music concert in Islamabad
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul pays rich tribute to healthcare professionals

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul pays rich tribute to healthcare professionals

Latest

view all