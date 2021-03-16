Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
Kim Kardashian blown away over vocal transformation throughout KUWTK

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian reflected over how she and her family changed so much over 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Speaking on Vogue the Skims founder said that she and her sisters were perplexed over their voice transformation.

"That's the biggest mystery to me and my sisters," she said.

"We are blown away — it's the thing that has us absolutely blown away. We have no idea what happened to our voices; we have completely different voices."

She also spoke over the content of the reality show, which has very candidly shown some major moments of the family's life. 

"I look back and I think, 'Oh my God, there's so many embarrassing things that are on TV for the world to see,' " she joked.

"But then you have to kind of just understand that I'm so grateful for, also, the evolution, 'cause I've learned so much. So I'm happy that we were able to be on for so long for people to see that."

