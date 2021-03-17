Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Dr Ishrat Hussain says PAS posts in provinces cut by 604

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

File photo of Dr Ishrat Hussain addressing an event.
  • Dr Ishrat Hussain says the reduction in the cadre strength of PAS officers in the provinces would benefit provincial service officers.
  • The present cadre strength of PAS officers in the provinces is 1,725.
  • It has now been cut down to 1,121 releasing 604 positions for the provincial service cadres.

Prime minister’s adviser on civil service reforms, Dr Ishrat Hussain has said that the cadre strength of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officers in the provinces has been slashed to enhance promotion prospects of provincial service officers.

According to a news report published in The News on Wednesday, the present cadre strength of PAS officers in the provinces is 1,725 which has now been cut down to 1,121 releasing 604 positions for the provincial service cadres.

The premier’s aide said that the development would not only remove the hurdles in the way of the provincial service officers but accelerate their prospects for promotion to higher grades.

“In addition, the PCS officers would be inducted directly into PAS through the FPSC,” Dr Ishrat Hussain added.

The adviser highlighted that the cadre strength of the Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP) was 350 in 1954 when the CSP cadre was formed.

The cadre strength, he said, has been revised and updated several times during the last 67 years.

He said that the reforms introduced by the PTI government are part of its efforts to minimise disparities between different cadres, and between cadres and non-cadre officers.

“The ultimate goal is to provide a level playing field to officers belonging to all groups, cadre, and non-cadre, through open competition,” he said.

