Bollywood
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Janhvi Kapoor is over the moon after being compared to Alia Bhatt

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor is over the moon after being compared to Alia Bhatt

B-Town star Janhvi Kapoor rose to the top of the industry only in a short period of time after making her debut.  

The star has been compared to quite a few of her fellow female stars since she entered the industry. The list now has the name of Alia Bhatt in it and it looks like the Dhadak actor is over the moon with this specific comparison.

Chatting with Bollywood Hungama, the actor was elated to have been compared to the Raazi actor.

A fan had told Janhvi: "That's so sweet. Aapke mooh me ghee, shakkar, laddoo, biryani, jo bhi aapko chahiye.”  

