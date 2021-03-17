Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
‘Karan Johar confessed he was in love with me’: Twinkle Khanna

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Twinkle Khanna and Karan Johar have been close to each other since childhood

Indian writer Twinkle Khanna came forth to make some startling claims about director Karan Johar ‘being in love’ with her.

The two pals have been close to each other since childhood and have had a strong friendship that has stood the test of time.

An old comment of the writer has been making rounds online from her 2015 book launch of Mrs Funnybones.

During the event, Khanna revealed that Johar confessed that he was in love with her during their school days. Karan has confessed that he was in love with me. I had a little moustache at that time and he used to look at that and say ‘That’s hot, I like your moustache’,” she said.

She also recalled how Johar once tried to run away from school: "We were at the end of a hill, so I said ‘roll down the hill, get a boat from there and run away’. He rolled down the hill but they caught him and they made him climb back, which took him two hours and they made him an example in the assembly making him stand next to the principal as a fugitive.”

