Thursday Mar 18 2021
Demi Lovato is 'overwhelmed' after support from fans on heartbreaking docuseries

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Demi Lovato started receiving love from her fans all around the globe for struggling through so much

Demi Lovato has detailed the dark aspects of her life in her upcoming docuseries Dancing With the Devil, wherein she talked about battling drug addiction, depression amongst many other issues . 

Shortly after, the Disney alum started receiving love from her fans all around the globe for struggling through so much. 

Reacting to all the support, the 28-year-old singer took to Instagram to write, "Thanking god for all the love and support I've felt from my fans, friends and family over the past 24 hours. My heart is so overwhelmed in the best way."

She continued, "I love you all so much and thank you for your messages..you have no idea what they mean to me. We're in this together and I feel you with me - thank you."

In the heartbreaking documentary, Lovato said she was raped at the age of 15 by her drug-dealer. 

Lovato added that she wanted to "set the record straight" about her life with the docuseries.

"I wanted to reveal it all for my fans and say this is who I am and this is where I'm at today and this is the journey that got me here, and if it helps you, then I hope that it can because that was ultimately my purpose in putting this out," she told reporters.

