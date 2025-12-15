 
Hollywood celebs share heartfelt tributes to John Cena: 'You deserve this'

Geo News Digital Desk
December 15, 2025

Snoop Dogg, Jelly Roll, Jimmy Fallon and more Hollywood personalities lead celebrity love fest for wrestling icon John Cena.

In a legendary send-off to the wrestling icon and actor the Son of a Sinner hitmaker, Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., hype him with touching words in emotional shout-outs.

Over the weekend WWE paid tribute to Cena, whose full name is John Felix Anthony Cena, on SmackDown with several video messages from big celebrities.

In addition to fan packages taking over all social media, the F9 star got a montage of clips from the likes of the Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker, Jelly Roll, 41, Tom Brady, Eli Manning, and more.

“John Cena, it’s your boy. Big Snoop Dogg. You know what it is. Congratulations, my one,” the 54-year-old American rapper and singer said. “I’mma smoke one. Matter of fact, I’mma blow one for the pole one.”

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, meanwhile, said “John Cena, the legendary Never Seen 17. Man, thank you for all these years.”

“Thank you for the inspiration. Thank you for being the role model that we all needed. You deserve this, brother. Congratulations, happy retirement,” he added.

The Tonight with Jimmy Fallon host raved over the Heads of State actor’s “amazing career.”

“What you’ve done for the sport and for WWE is just insane. You’re a legend. Congratulations,” he said.

For the unversed, Cena officially retired from in-ring professional wrestling competition after his final match on Saturday, December 13.

His final match was against the superstar Gunther at the Main Event in Washington, D.C., which the "Never Give Up" mantra holder lost after submitting to a sleeper hold.

