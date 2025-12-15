 
Geo News

Rob Reiner, wife murder suspect comes to light in shocking revelation

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Reiner were found dead in their LA home

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 15, 2025

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Reiner were found dead in their LA home
Rob Reiner and wife Michele Reiner were found dead in their LA home

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were discovered brutally murdered in their Brentwood residence, Los Angeles, and the investigation has taken a twist.

The couple was identified by detectives after two dead bodies found at their home were determined to be the same ages as Rob, 78, and Michele, 68.

While the murder remains a strange mystery, several sources have reported that the murderer was none other than their son, Nick, according to People Magazine.

Sources revealed that the dead bodies were found by the couple’s daughter, Romy, and she was the one who called the authorities.

The key suspect, and the pair's son, has previously battled addiction and homelessness and spoken about moving in with his family.

Besides Romy, and Nick, the deceased pair shared son Jake, and the director was also dad to daughter Tracy whom he adopted after marrying his first wife, Penny Marshall.

The bereaved family shared their first statement after the deaths, which read, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” in conversation with Variety.

More From Entertainment

'When Harry Met Sally' director found murdered at home with wife
'When Harry Met Sally' director found murdered at home with wife
Kourtney Kardashian, ex Scott Disick join forces to wish kids birthday
Kourtney Kardashian, ex Scott Disick join forces to wish kids birthday
Taylor Swift bids goodbye to Chiefs after Travis Kelce's final setback
Taylor Swift bids goodbye to Chiefs after Travis Kelce's final setback
George Clooney has a post-60 onscreen intimacy rule now
George Clooney has a post-60 onscreen intimacy rule now
‘Knives Out' creator hints at 4th movie
‘Knives Out' creator hints at 4th movie
Fans calculate Taylor Swift's Eras Tour dancer bonuses
Fans calculate Taylor Swift's Eras Tour dancer bonuses