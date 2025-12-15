Rob Reiner, wife murder suspect comes to light in shocking revelation

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Reiner were found dead in their LA home

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were discovered brutally murdered in their Brentwood residence, Los Angeles, and the investigation has taken a twist.

The couple was identified by detectives after two dead bodies found at their home were determined to be the same ages as Rob, 78, and Michele, 68.

While the murder remains a strange mystery, several sources have reported that the murderer was none other than their son, Nick, according to People Magazine.

Sources revealed that the dead bodies were found by the couple’s daughter, Romy, and she was the one who called the authorities.

The key suspect, and the pair's son, has previously battled addiction and homelessness and spoken about moving in with his family.

Besides Romy, and Nick, the deceased pair shared son Jake, and the director was also dad to daughter Tracy whom he adopted after marrying his first wife, Penny Marshall.

The bereaved family shared their first statement after the deaths, which read, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time,” in conversation with Variety.