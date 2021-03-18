As education minister gets coronavirus jab, Pakistani students hound 'Shafqat Jaani'

Geo.tv/Illustration/Aisha Nabi

Shafqat Mahmood announces he has been successfully vaccinated against coronavirus at a clinic here in Islamabad.

Pakistani students relentless in bombarding his Twitter account with requests to open the schools and universities.

Some students point out slow Internet speeds, while others say they wished to spend the holy month of Ramadan at home.

ISLAMABAD: Education Minister Shafqat 'Jaani' Mahmood on Thursday announced that has been successfully vaccinated against COVID-19, the deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at the Polyclinic Hospital here in the federal capital.

However, Pakistani students appeared not to let him catch a break from his duties as the federal minister of education and bombarded his Twitter post with requests to open the schools and universities despite a concerning rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

Read more: Shafqat Mehmood memes flood Twitter again as schools closure announced

In a post on Twitter, Shafqat Mahmood shared a picture of him getting the COVID-19 jab "at the polyclinic in Islamabad" on Thursday.

Students, however, were relentless in their requests, demanding he order educational institutes be reopened. On the other hand, some pushed for virtual classes to continue, fearing contracting the coronavirus.

Also read: Shafqat Mehmood says Cambridge exams to be held as per schedule

"Sir opening the school is the perfect decision. Otherwise these kids would have slack off and not study anything," wrote one Twitter user, warning of "lazy bums who are gonna be failures in the future" if institutes did not reopen.



"We're facing a lot of loss [in terms of syllabus not being covered] as teachers are not taking online classes seriously," said another.

"For God's sake, my brother, please open the universities. We can't stay at home any longer," said a Twitter user, who complained of being tasked with domestic work as well.

Some students pointed out the slow Internet speed as well, while others said they wished to spend the holy month of Ramadan at home.

Others were concerned about the coronavirus positivity rate of 7.8%, which shot up days after Pakistan crossed the 600,000-case mark. "Our education minister doesn't care," said one.

Earlier, many of the students, seemingly bored at home during online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic, started a trend to push for the cancellation of Cambridge Assessment International Education under the #cancelcieexams2021 trend, calling him "Shafqat Jaani" in a bid to flatter him.

Related: Bored students are now petitioning 'Shafqat jaani' to cancel CIE exams

And the same continued today…

Related:

UHS Lahore suspends in-person classes for two weeks over latest coronavirus scare

Pakistan wakes up to an alarming 7.8% coronavirus positivity rate, over 60 deaths reported



Three more educational institutions closed in Islamabad due to rising coronavirus cases

