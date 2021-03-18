Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 18 2021
BTS’s lyricist walks fans through the creation of ‘Dynamite’

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

BTS’s lyricist walks fans through the creation of ‘Dynamite’

BTS’s lyricist finally showcases the creative process needed to curate a masterpiece like Dynamite for ARMYs.

According to a report by Koreaboo, details into the process were brought forward by David Stewart and he claimed, “Simplicity is the key, really, and a good title. […] I’ve always been a big chorus guy. I am good at doing an understated chorus, but what I’ve always loved is a big, in-your-face chorus, hence the key change at the end of Dynamite.”

“There’s nothing subtle about that. With Dynamite, we did the Beatles’ method, which is to start with the chorus. That way, you’re instantly hooked in. Before you’ve even got to a verse, you’ve already heard half the chorus anyway. It’s kind of designed to seep into your brain straightaway.”

“Even though the lyrics are still kind of off the wall, a bit weird and wacky, they were originally much more weird and wacky. They weren’t originally quite as PG as they are now. We had to tailor them to what was correct for BTS.”

“That was how it started and the song was initially called ‘Mr Dynamite’ So call me Mr Dynamite’ to ‘Light it up like dynamite.’ […] There were about five lines that we had to change.”

