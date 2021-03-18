Can't connect right now! retry
Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman discuss resignations from Parliament, PDM strategy

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

  • Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif decide to call PDM meeting after PPP gives answer on resignations from Parliament.
  • PPP to convene Central Executive Committee meeting on April 4.
  • Fazl had earlier called PPP's Zardari to discuss contentious issues and appointment of the Leader of the Opposition in Senate.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday discussed Opposition lawmakers' resignations from the Parliament and the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) strategy for the coming days, sources told Geo News.

The PDM had an important meeting on Tuesday after which the alliance announced it had decided to postpone its anti-government long march, which was scheduled to begin March 26.

Nine parties of the PDM had given their approval to resigning from the Parliament but the PPP had objected to the move. The party sought time from the alliance and said it would make up its mind in a meeting of its Central Executive Committee.  The meeting has been called on April 4.

Sources said that Nawaz and Fazl decided that if the PPP does not agree to resign from the Parliament then the other nine political parties that are part of the PDM will announce their plan of action.

According to sources, both Fazl and Nawaz decided to summon an important meeting of the PDM after PPP makes its decision.

The two leaders also discussed a "Jail Bharo Tehreek" option — a form of protest in which where people get themselves voluntarily arrested in large numbers to fill prisons.

Zardari, Fazl agree to continue PDM alliance

Earlier, Fazl had discussed matters relating to the Opposition alliance with former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Sources said the two leaders spoke over the phone and agreed to continue the PDM alliance.

"The two leaders also agreed on holding negotiations to settle contentious issues," said sources.

"Asif Zardari informed Fazl about the PPP's decision to convene a CEC meeting on April 4," added sources.

The two leaders discussed the nomination of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate as well. Sources said the two leaders agreed on moving the court against Yousaf Raza Gillani's defeat in the Senate chairman election.


