PPP summons CEC meeting on April 4

PPP has sought time from the PDM to decide on resignations issue.

Party will hold a jalsa in Rawalpindi on April 4.

CEC meeting to follow Rawalpindi jalsa on the same day.

The PPP has decided to summon a Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of the party on April 4.

Another meeting was held at the Bilawal House which was presided over by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.



The meeting agreed on holding a rally in Rawalpindi on April 4 and on the same day, convene a session of the CEC.



It is important to mention here that the PPP has sought time from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to decide whether it will agree to the alliance's demand to resign from the Parliament before the long march or not.



The JUI-F and PML-N leaderships have both called on the PPP to resign from the Parliament and then proceed with the long march.



The party, however, said it is not in favour of resigning from the Parliament and had told the PDM that it will arrive at a decision after holding a CEC meeting of the party.



PDM postpones long march