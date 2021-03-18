Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 18 2021
PPP summons CEC meeting on April 4

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks to the media in Thatta, Pakistan. Geo News/via The News
  • PPP has sought time from the PDM to decide on resignations issue.
  • Party will hold a jalsa in Rawalpindi on April 4.
  • CEC meeting to follow Rawalpindi jalsa on the same day.

The PPP has decided to summon a Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of the party on April 4.

Another meeting was held at the Bilawal House which was presided over by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Read more: PDM's long march may not be effective if Opposition does not resign from Parliament: Fazl

The meeting agreed on holding a rally in Rawalpindi on April 4 and on the same day, convene a session of the CEC.

It is important to mention here that the PPP has sought time from the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to decide whether it will agree to the alliance's demand to resign from the Parliament before the long march or not.

The JUI-F and PML-N leaderships have both called on the PPP to resign from the Parliament and then proceed with the long march.

The party, however, said it is not in favour of resigning from the Parliament and had told the PDM that it will arrive at a decision after holding a CEC meeting of the party.

Read more: If you are ready for war, you must come back to Pakistan: Zardari to Nawaz

PDM postpones long march

A meeting of senior leaders of the PDM was held earlier this week, after which Maulana Fazlur Rehman briefed the media on the outcome of deliberations held between the opposition parties.

Fazlur Rehman had said that the main bone of contention between the alliance — the matter of a long march alongside mass resignations from assemblies — was discussed today.

He said that PPP expressed their reservations over the two being linked and have sought time to respond.

"They will hold a meeting of the Central Executive Committee and will get back to us," he said.

"Until then, the long march must be considered postponed," he had said.

The PDM chief then abruptly left the gathering, leaving PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz to address the conference, flanked by PPP's Yousaf Raza Gillani.

