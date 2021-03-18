Khloe Kardashian's hopes of second child dashed after news of pregnancy risk

Khloe Kardashian has made the shocking revelation that her journey in conceiving a second child could see her face some challenges.

In a teaser clip for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Good American founder told her sister Kim Kardashian that her doctor said she is at high risk for carrying another baby.

According to the doctor, the Revenge Body star is at an 80 percent risk of miscarrying in the event that she and her man Tristan Thompson decide to have their second child.

In another shocking revelation, the star shared that she almost lost her daughter True Thompson during the early stages of her pregnancy.

"I have to wait until the mixing process is done before I know how many embryos I have," Khloe said.

"But I spoke to Dr. A and she was just a little concerned about like, I did a check and blood panels and all this stuff, and she just said that I would be a high-risk carrier for a pregnancy. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning,

"But I didn't know that was a lingering thing. All I'm trying to do is bring more love into my life and into my family,.

"And it just…I seem to be running into more and more roadblocks and it's really hard for me to digest," the star admits.