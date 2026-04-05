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Kylie Kelce under backlash for 'ridiculous' comment on Taylor Swift, Travis

Kylie Kelce lands in hot waters after detailing firm boundaries about Taylor Swift and Travis

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 05, 2026

Kylie Kelce under backlash for &apos;ridiculous&apos; comment on Taylor Swift, Travis
Kylie Kelce lands in hot waters after detailing firm boundaries about Taylor Swift and Travis

Kylie Kelce seems to have made some enemies with her brutally honest rant about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding during the latest episode of her podcast, Not Gonna Lie.

The 34-year-old media personality shut down any and all comments regarding the “upcoming nuptials” in their family as she called people out for trying to air out their family business.

However, some online critics slammed Kylie for complaining about the attention she receives through being on a public platform.

One comment read, “You’re irrelevant tho Kylie… you have a status and platform only because you married into it. Shut up now with your complaining plz. We all know you secretly love the attention from it.”

Another added, “I would NEVER know who this woman was if not for her brother in law dating Taylor Swift. This family is so gross about how they ALL have used their Swift Fame to make money and get on shows! It is gross and embarrassing.”

A third chimed in, “You could just be a normal person and choose not to be in the public eye. Is it that hard?”

Although most of the comments called Kylie out on her seemingly paradoxical argument, many spoke out in her support as well as they criticised Swifties' parasocial relationship with the pop superstar.  

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