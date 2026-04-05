Eric Bauza shares secrets behind Toad General in ‘Super Mario Bros' Movie

Eric Bauza is giving fans a closer look at what went on behind the scenes of The Super Mario Bros Movie and some of the details are quite surprising.

The voice actor, who played Toad General, recently talked about how the character was created and why he feels so different from the other Toads seen in the film.

While most Toads are known for their soft and cute voices, Toad General was always meant to stand out.

Bauza explained that the character was written as someone serious, focused and always thinking about what is at stake.

Because of that, the voice got to feel deeper and more powerful and to get that tone right, he looked at the way actor Keith David uses his voice to sound strong and commanding.

He also shared something fans did not get to see. Bauza voiced Diddy Kong as well and at one point, the character had a much bigger presence in the story.

Diddy Kong was meant to act like Donkey Kong’s energetic supporter, almost like someone hyping him up, but those scenes were later removed.

There was even a moment during production when Bauza recorded lines for Yoshi, though he is unsure if those made it into the final version.

For Bauza, the experience feels personal too, as he grew up playing Mario games and always chose Mario as his favourite.