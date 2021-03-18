Can't connect right now! retry
Sindh Police announces transfers, appointments of 5 DIGs

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Logo of Sindh Police. Photo: Geo Urdu
  • Sindh police announce appointments and transfers of 5 DIGs.
  • Recently-promoted Inspector General Pir Mohammad Shah has been posted as the DIG of Headquarters.

KARACHI: The government of Sindh on Thursday issued orders related to the appointments and transfers of five deputy inspector generals (DIGs) of the province.

According to a notification issued in this regard, recently-promoted Inspector General Pir Mohammad Shah has been posted as the DIG of Headquarters.

Zulfiqar Ali Mehr has been posted as the DIG of Mirpurkhas, while Zulfiqar Ali Larik has been transferred from Mirpurkhas and posted as DIG Admin in Karachi.

DIG Noman Siddiqui has been transferred from Karachi East and posted at CIA Karachi, while Saqib Ismail Memon has been posted as DIG Karachi East.


