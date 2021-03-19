Can't connect right now! retry
Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar takes command of PAF

  • Outgoing air chief Anwar Mujahid Khan reviews guard of honour at change of command ceremony.
  • Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar was commissioned in the PAF in April 1986 as a general duty pilot.
  • ACM Babar during his career has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing, an operational airbase and regional air command.

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar on Friday took charge as the new chief of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at a change of command ceremony held in Islamabad.

Outgoing Air chief Mujahid Anwar Khan pinned badges on the new air chief and presented him the command sword.

Outgoing PAF chief Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan. Photo Courtesy: PAF 

The outgoing air chief also reviewed a guard of honour and a formation of JF-17 fighter jets presented a salute to him.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry congratulated Zaheer Ahmad Baber for taking over as the PAF chief.

Read more: Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

"Congratulations to Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sindhu on assuming charge of one of the finest air forces of the world, wishing you all the best," tweeted the minister.

Air Chief Marshal Babar took over the command after his appointment was approved by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this week.

The newly-appointed chief joined the PAF in April 1986 as a general duty pilot.

During his career, he has commanded a fighter squadron, a flying wing, an operational airbase and regional air command.

Incoming PAF chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Baber Sindhu when he was an air marshal. Photo: PAF

In his staff appointments, he has served as assistant chief of the air staff (OR&D), assistant chief of the air staff (Training-Officers) and additional secretary at the Ministry of Defence.

Read more: Armed forces capable of protecting borders, says PAF chief

Air Chief Marshal Baber is a graduate of the Combat Commanders’ School, Air War College and Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) in the UK.

Before taking charge as the PAF chief he was serving at the Air Headquarters Islamabad as deputy chief of the air staff (Administration).

He was also awarded the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

It is expected that the new Chief of Air Staff (CAS) will lead a flypast in the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23.

